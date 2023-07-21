Renovated DICK’S re-opens in Davenport Friday
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - DICK’S Sporting Goods held its grand opening for the newly renovated House of Sport store in Davnepor Friday.
The store was closed in March for renovations, adding interactive features such as a golf simulator and rock climbing wall.
The store is on Elmore Avenue, and celebrating all weekend. According to store officials, there will be prizes, contest and pro-athletes making appearances.
