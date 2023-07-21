Riders from all over the world gearing up for RAGBRAI

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The 50th running of the RAGBRAI is just one day away. Riders are preparing to pack up and load the bus to Sioux City where they will begin their journey.

People from all over were at the Isle of the Capri Casino and Resort in Bettendorf picking up their packets and loading up their gear, preparing to hit the road to Sioux City where they will begin their journey.

Sharon Crowe from Sarnia, Ontario Canada, has been participating in RAGBRAI since 2016 and she tells us how delightful the event has been for her and how people in the area make her feel welcome.

“There is so much wonderful about it,” Crowe said. “Every place you go, people make you feel wonderful. You feel like you’re a part of something special, along with all these other people who are also special individuals, who are very special. We come down and we join up with Quad Cities Cycling Club and they’re very welcoming.”

Crowe mentioned that she has done many different bike rides through out her lifetime and RAGBRAI is the most wonderful cycling experience she could ever imagine.

Crowe would also mention to make sure riders are staying hydrated, get plenty of electrolytes, make sure your eating on a regular basis and to seek shade when possible.

Over 30,000 people are registered for RAGBRAI and it is the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.

