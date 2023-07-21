Rock Island Co. Coroner identifies man killed in Thursday shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gusfston, identified the man killed in a Thursday Rock Island shooting as 51-year-old Mario S. Yancey.

According to Gusfston, an autopsy was performed Friday, and preliminary results indicate he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The investigation is ongoing with Rock Island police and the coroner’s office.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of 14th Street and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Medical Center, police said. A third man with gunshot injuries arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

The condition of the other two men, 28- and 50-year-olds, was unknown but police said they are stable.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday, police said.

Police said anyone with information can call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

