The second cannabis dispensary in the Illinois Quad City area opening its doors on July 21

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Terrace Cannabis in Moline is close to opening its doors for the first time.

They are located at the former Aldi grocery store on Avenue of the Cities and will be the second cannabis dispensary in the Illinois Quad City area.

Director of Retail Operations Shannon Duncan tells us how simple it will be to make purchases and the positive customer service Terrace will bring to the area.

“You can order online through our websites, or you can walk in and make a purchase with a budtender. So, if you order online, there’s kind of an express lane, you can skip the line to pick up your purchase. If you are wanting to talk to a budtender and go over the menu with them and learn a little bit more about the products that we have, you can absolutely do that as well.”

Duncan also mentioned being located off of I-74 is a perfect location for sales, with people traveling back and forth to work.

Terrace Cannabis is set to have a soft opening Friday, July 21, and is scheduled to have its grand opening on Friday, July 28.

You must be 21 years old to purchase and it is important to remember these products are not legal in Iowa.

The first cannabis dispensary to open in the Illinois Quad City area is Nature’s Treatment in Milan.

