State police identify pedestrian killed in Cedar County crash

Iowa State Police identified the pedestrian killed in a Cedar County crash.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
According to troopers, they responded about 11:25 p.m. to a report of a crash on Highway 30 near Franklin Avenue.

Troopers said an SUV, driven by 46-year-old Jamie Rodrigues, was on the highway when a man, identified as 38-year-old Brett Moravek, was walking on the shoulder crossing the highway for an unknown reason and was hit.

Moravek was taken by Air ambulance to the University of Iowa, State Police said.

The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

