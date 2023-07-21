UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture visiting Quad Cities to raise money for foundation supporting combat veterans in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture is visiting the Quad Cities this week to raise money for the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation supporting combat veterans in need. Couture is a former U.S. Army Sergeant.

“In 07 was when I went to Walter Reed in Bethesda and the Fisher House met a lot of caregivers that’s moms, dads, wives, that are taking care of their loved one that’s in that hospital and that’s where I heard a lot of the stories that really was an eye opener for me. There’s just too many of us, Uncle Sam can’t take care of all of us so the more of us that run small foundations like mine that link arms and help each other, the fewer of those men and women fall through the cracks so we need to help as many as we can”.

Couture will be guest bartending at Riverside Grille in Bettendorf Friday along with fellow UFC Hall of Famers Pat Miletich, Jens Pulver and Tim Slyvia from 5:00-7:00. There will be raffles and items for auction to raise funds for Couture’s foundation. On Saturday, there will be a motorcycle ride with Couture starting at the Whiskey Stop in East Moline at 11:00 a.m. Couture will also have a meet and greet Sunday at Dooder’s Bar & Grill in Reynolds from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. You can view more information about this weekend’s events with Couture on his foundation’s Facebook Page.

