UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture visiting Quad Cities to raise money for foundation supporting combat veterans in need

By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture is visiting the Quad Cities this week to raise money for the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation supporting combat veterans in need. Couture is a former U.S. Army Sergeant.

“In 07 was when I went to Walter Reed in Bethesda and the Fisher House met a lot of caregivers that’s moms, dads, wives, that are taking care of their loved one that’s in that hospital and that’s where I heard a lot of the stories that really was an eye opener for me. There’s just too many of us, Uncle Sam can’t take care of all of us so the more of us that run small foundations like mine that link arms and help each other, the fewer of those men and women fall through the cracks so we need to help as many as we can”.

Couture will be guest bartending at Riverside Grille in Bettendorf Friday along with fellow UFC Hall of Famers Pat Miletich, Jens Pulver and Tim Slyvia from 5:00-7:00. There will be raffles and items for auction to raise funds for Couture’s foundation. On Saturday, there will be a motorcycle ride with Couture starting at the Whiskey Stop in East Moline at 11:00 a.m. Couture will also have a meet and greet Sunday at Dooder’s Bar & Grill in Reynolds from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. You can view more information about this weekend’s events with Couture on his foundation’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse

Latest News

Pleasant Valley and North Scott finish runner up at State Softball
Pleasant Valley and North Scott finish runner-up at State Softball
The family of a boy from the East Moline, Moline area says that he has not been seen since...
Missing Person: Boy missing out of Moline, East Moline area, family says
Safer Foundation advocates for bail reform in Illinois
Non-profit applauds IL Supreme Court ruling on SAFE-T Act
LaRhonda Dawnielle Jenkins, 30, will serve six months in federal prison for providing false...
Davenport woman sentenced to 6 months in prison on perjury charges