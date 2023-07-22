Bettendorf Meier Park to begin ‘makeover project’

Meier Park in Bettendorf is getting a makeover.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One of Bettendorf’s oldest parks will soon be receiving a makeover.

Monday, the City of Bettendorf’s Meier Park, 611 Holmes Street, is going to start looking very different as crews replace the existing playground and all of its equipment with a brand-new $260,000 state-of-the-art playground system, according to city officials.

According to a media release, the playground system includes a playset for two to five-year-olds, a playset for five to 12-year-olds, a spinner, a merry-go-round, and six swings, including two handicap accessible swings, all installed on a synthetic turf safety surface.

The renovation also includes removing the old playground equipment, building new concrete edging, excavating the area, and then installing the new equipment, the media release stated. Funds for the project are coming from the city’s 2023 Community Improvement Program (CIP).

The project is expected to be completed by Labor Day, city officials said.

