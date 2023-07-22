Bringing Clydesdales back to Alexis, Illinois

ALEXIS, Ill. {KWQC} – Clydesdale horses were born in the Midwest in the late 1800s but dwindled off in the mid to late 1900s. Now, they are back thanks to the efforts of two Alexis, Illinois residents.

Alexis, Illinois is said to be the birthplace of Clydesdale horses. One of the founders of the city, Robert Holloway, brought the horses to the United States, and settled them in Alexis.

Clydesdales were originally used during the mid-evil era as horses during wars and knight jousts. They later became more useful when they would provide mobility for stagecoaches. These horses are also known as draft horses because they were made famous in the advertisements of Budweiser.

As the trademark for Budweiser became popular, the use of Clydesdale in its’ original home because less and less used.

“There hasn’t really even been Clydesdales in this general area all my life,” said Co-Owner of F & M Clydesdales, Kyle Flowers. “And, personally, I kind of just thought that was a bit of a shame that we are the home of the Clydesdales, but there’s really not any Clydesdales around.”

F & M Clydesdales Owners Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst decided to change that and re-introduce to the city what they are famously known for.

“We’re the home of the Clydesdales,” added Flowers. “And that’s pretty cool, pretty iconic, a beautiful symbol that we could use as a way to bring prevalence back to Alexis. Bring a little bit of a reason for people to come visit. Bring a reason for people that are from Alexis, to be proud to be from Alexis.”

F & M Clydesdales was founded in Alexis, Illinois and paying homage to what it’s city is known for. They offer Horse-Drawn carriage services. Just like the horses, their services are also mobile.

“We’re available to do appearances,” said Medhurst. “We have a wedding carriage, we’re set up to do weddings. We’ve, we’ve made it a business. So that’s what we’re trying to do is, is treat it that way. We’re just going to see where it goes here.”

Flowers says the Clydesdales offer a change of pace and takes you back in time.

“I think one of the magical things about a horse as it kind of transports you into a different time or maybe even a different realm,” said Flowers. “And with the hustle and bustle of normal society, kind of taking it back to another day, tying it into the history of the town.”

