Community honors life of retired Rock Island police sergeant

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island community honored the life of one retired Rock Island police sergeant with a processional.

Ronald Tacey worked at the RIPD as a police sergeant, before his retirement. On Saturday, Sgt. Tacey died at his home, according to his family and friends.

Friday, a processional was held for Sgt. Tacey.

The Rock Island Fire and Police Departments provided a special sendoff for Sgt. Tacey after the service, giving his a formal salute and a police escort.

