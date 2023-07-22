Community honors life of retired Rock Island police sergeant
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Rock Island community honored the life of one retired Rock Island police sergeant with a processional.
Ronald Tacey worked at the RIPD as a police sergeant, before his retirement. On Saturday, Sgt. Tacey died at his home, according to his family and friends.
Friday, a processional was held for Sgt. Tacey.
The Rock Island Fire and Police Departments provided a special sendoff for Sgt. Tacey after the service, giving his a formal salute and a police escort.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.