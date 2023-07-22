Davenport officials prepare for thousands to visit for ‘BIXBRAI’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Next week Downtown Davenport will host two iconic Iowa traditions on the same day.

That morning, city officials are gearing up to welcome upwards of 30,000 people dipping their tires in the Mississippi to end the 50th RAGBRAI.

It coincides with thousands more braving Brady Street Hill for the 49th Bix 7, earlier in the day.

Davenport Police Major Jamie Brown said they need the public’s help to pull off.

“We ask people to do one thing or a couple of things really,” Brown said. “Pay attention to the signage is out there. So they’re gonna be detours, they’re gonna be no parking signs. So please pay attention to that”

The city’s Administrative Service Manager, Courtney Jones, said getting to this point took months of coordination between various departments from Public Works to Parks and Rec.

“Really anyone that you can think of in the city in some way or another has had an opportunity to play a role in making sure that this is a success,” Jones said.

Tourism officials are affectionally calling the overlapping events, “BIXBRAI.’ Director of Sports QC, Joan Kranovich, said they are looking to make good impressions, in a way to get visitors to come back to the Quad Cities

“There are a lot of riders this year more than years past staying whether they’re staying in hotels, AirBnBs or camping,” Kranovich said. “We’ve got a lot more people staying and patronizing our businesses and really having a great time.”

Whether people are running, riding or just watching the events, there are plenty of activities planned for the busy weekend.

“Come bring your family have fun, be safe. We look forward to seeing you downtown,” Brown said.

For a full list of “BIXBRAI” celebrations, visit the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s website.

