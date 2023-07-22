DeWitt Crossroads Triathlon kicks off

Hundreds of adults and children are participating in the two-day, family-friendly, DeWitt Crossroads Triathlon event.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hundreds of adults and children are participating in the two-day, family-friendly, DeWitt Crossroads Triathlon event.

Friday night at 6 p.m. at the DeWitt Aquatic Center, the youth triathlon kicked off, ahead of the adult triathlon, which is set to take place on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Lake Killdeer.

Those participating in the youth triathlon were between the ages of six-years-old to eight-years-old and each participating child ran, swam and biked for a chance to win age group prizes.

In total, there were 100 participating children, according to event organizers, and youth registrations for the event were sold out.

The DeWitt Parks and Recreation Director says the event is a fantastic way to show off the DeWitt community while creating fun that the whole family can enjoy.

“It’s a lot of fun, the kids have fun, the parents have fun, the volunteers have fun, and it’s just a good family event,” Kevin Lane, DeWitt Parks and Recreation and Race Director for Crossroads Youth Triathlon said.

Saturday, participating adults will swim 500 yards, bicycle 15 miles, then run 3.1 miles with each triathlete finishing at Central DeWitt High School.

Additionally, event organizers say that the top three males and top three females will each win prize money, along with age group prizes.

For additional information about the event, click here.

