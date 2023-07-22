Galesburg man charged with criminal sexual abuse

Showalter was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's Department.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) -A Galesburg man has been charged with criminal sexual abuse.

David Showalter, 44, has been charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a media release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 19, deputies said they responded to a report of criminal sexual abuse. Upon arrival, deputies stated they found two intoxicated juveniles and an adult. After further investigation, deputies said they arrested Showalter.

According to the media release, the case is still under investigation.

