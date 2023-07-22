Isolated showers/storms Saturday afternoon; Big HEAT still on tap for next week

Overnight storms possible a couple days next week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Overall the weekend is shaping up to be a typical, late July weekend in the QCA with temperatures in the 80s. There is a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Coverage will be hit-or-miss and most of us will stay dry, but have the QC Weather App handy to check the radar before heading out.

Any storms will dissipate shortly after sunset. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with some clouds in the afternoon. There is a chance for a pop-up shower or storm, but coverage will be 10% or less.

The big dome of heat we have been talking about will make its way into eastern Iowa and western Illinois starting Monday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s through midweek, with middle to upper 90s by the end of the week. Dew points also climb into the 60s and 70s, leading to feels-like temperatures in the 100s.

The QCA will be close to the “edge” of the heat dome, where thunderstorm complexes like to develop and ride along. Therefore, we have a few overnight rain chances, mainly Monday night into early Tuesday, and then Wednesday night into early Thursday. These could produce heavy rain and severe weather potential, and also impact the temperature forecast the following day.

Stay with TV6 for further updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few afternoon showers/storms. High: 85° Wind: W 5-10

TONIGHT: A few evening storms, other mostly clear. Low: 62° Wind: Variable 5

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. High: 89 Wind: WNW 5-10

