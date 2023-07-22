Mercer County man accepts guilty plea in sexual abuse case

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Mercer County man has accepted a guilty plea in a sexual abuse and child pornography case.

Thomas Loy is charged with sexual contact with a minor and three counts of possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Under the guilty plea that Loy accepted, he is now a felon and will serve nine years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for life.

