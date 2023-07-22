Mercer County man pleads guilty in sexual abuse case

A Mercer County man has accepted a guilty plea in a sexual abuse and child pornography case.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Mercer County man has pleaded guilty in a sexual abuse and child pornography case.

Thomas E. Loy, 36, of Viola, pleaded guilty July 18 in Mercer County Circuit Court to three counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for life, according to a media release from the Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Loy also pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and 180 days in jail, court records show.

