Muscatine preparing for RAGBRAI

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine has been the ending point for RAGBRAI six times in the past. This year, however, they are an official meeting town for the first time. Entertainment, food and beverages will be available along the riverfront on Mississippi Drive for residents and RAGBRAI participants.

Tens of thousands of people are anticipated to come into Muscatine on the seventh, and final, day of the event. A tall task for city officials, but one that is welcomed by the Mayor and president of the Chamber, Brad Bark.

“There’s going to be a lot of economic activity on the downtown,” Mayor Bark said, “And as the chamber president, that’s really exciting for small businesses, downtown as well.”

The Mayor also told us the city is planning for the event with safety in mind by collaborating with public works, the fire department, ambulances and local hospitals.

An event as big as RAGBRAI can also become an inconvenience to those not participating, particularly with the closure of Mississippi Drive. The Mayor told us that the city did keep this in mind while planning for the event by trying to limit closures where possible. However, some disruptions are inevitable.

“You’re looking at maybe six hours of some inconvenience,” the Mayor said, “but after that, we’re going to get it all cleaned up and ready to go.”

Riders who are participating in the RAGBRAI will need to start exiting Muscatine by around 1:30 in the afternoon. From there, festivities will continue on the riverfront for local residents and participants who decide to end their ride in Muscatine.

