Pleasant Valley High School planning for expansion

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crowded cafeterias, hallways and classrooms have been a big problem at Pleasant Valley High School, according to district leaders.

As the district continues to grow, the Pleasant Valley School Board says they’re now planning for expansion.

“Our current capacity at this time is just over 1,600,” PV Superintendent Brian Strusz said. “So, we are very tight at this time.”

Superintendent Strusz added that PV High School averages 20 to 50 new students a year, which is why the district is trying to get ahead now to keep up with the rapid growth.

“We’re still going to maintain classroom sizes that we would like to see, but we know that with the growth that is coming and where we are, we just need to be ahead of this,” Superintendent Strusz stated.

Plans for the expansion include adding two and a half floors to the school, along with expanding the cafeteria and adding more classrooms.

District officials say once completed, this project will create space for around 700 additional students. Moving the capacity from 1,600 to 2,300 students.

“Each level would have a total of 22 classrooms with five science classroom additions,” Superintendent Strusz said. “Our lower level would have a concession stand, restrooms and locker room going out to the Spartan Stadium.”

According to district officials, the renovations are expected to cost $30 million with those funds coming from existing revenue sources, borrowing from future sales tax funds.

Additionally, future plans for the district include attending to other elementary schools as needed.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the 2025-2026 school year, district officials said.

