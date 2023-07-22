Pleasant Valley High School planning for expansion

As the district continues to grow, the Pleasant Valley School Board says they’re now planning for expansion.
By Brianna Ballog and Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crowded cafeterias, hallways and classrooms have been a big problem at Pleasant Valley High School, according to district leaders.

As the district continues to grow, the Pleasant Valley School Board says they’re now planning for expansion.

“Our current capacity at this time is just over 1,600,” PV Superintendent Brian Strusz said. “So, we are very tight at this time.”

Superintendent Strusz added that PV High School averages 20 to 50 new students a year, which is why the district is trying to get ahead now to keep up with the rapid growth.

“We’re still going to maintain classroom sizes that we would like to see, but we know that with the growth that is coming and where we are, we just need to be ahead of this,” Superintendent Strusz stated.

Plans for the expansion include adding two and a half floors to the school, along with expanding the cafeteria and adding more classrooms.

District officials say once completed, this project will create space for around 700 additional students. Moving the capacity from 1,600 to 2,300 students.

“Each level would have a total of 22 classrooms with five science classroom additions,” Superintendent Strusz said. “Our lower level would have a concession stand, restrooms and locker room going out to the Spartan Stadium.”

According to district officials, the renovations are expected to cost $30 million with those funds coming from existing revenue sources, borrowing from future sales tax funds.

Additionally, future plans for the district include attending to other elementary schools as needed.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the 2025-2026 school year, district officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sandra Rubinstein, 57, was last seen...
Woman reported missing out of Walcott
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Meier Park receiving updates.
Bettendorf Meier Park to begin ‘makeover project’
Bettendorf Meir park getting makeover
RAGBRAI First Forecast updates.
RAGBRAI First Forecast
Thomas Loy is charged with sexual contact with a minor and three counts of possession of child...
Mercer County man accepts guilty plea in sexual abuse case