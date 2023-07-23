2 killed in car that struck Viola home

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a motor vehicle struck a home which resulted in a fire that caused significant damage. Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of the family. The occupants of the home were uninjured, according to Mercer County Sheriff’s department.

TV6 spoke with a neighbor, Darnia Bennett, on Sunday. She told us she woke up a few hours after the crash to see law enforcement officials working across the street from her house. She pointed out the tire marks left behind from the car leading up to the scene of the crash.

“We’d seen that they went through our neighbor’s yard and then went through our yard before crossing the road,” Darnia said, “And then hit the neighbor’s tree and then that’s how the car ended up in the position that it was.”

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Viola Police Department, Illinois State Police Reconstruction Unit, Viola Fire Department, Matherville Fire Department, and Genesis Ambulance Service.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

