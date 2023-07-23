Fun in the sun at the Dewitt Crossroads Triathlon

Dewitt, Iowa (KWQC) - People from all over the area including Iowa City participated in the men and womens triathlon in Dewitt Saturday morning.

The event kicked off at Lake Killdeer in Clinton County and ended at Dewitt Central High School.

Athletes put their abilities to the test Saturday morning kicking things off with a 500 yard swim, biking 15 miles and finishing off with a 3.1 mile run, one competitor says its fun but some things make it challenging.

“Every race event is different,” Ty Coleman, Iowa City resident said. “Just because, you know, they’re outdoors and the conditions change and so, for me, I’d say the wind tends to be my biggest challenge so, you know, it can kind of push against you physically, but it can also push against you mentally.”

Some participants say these events are a great opportunity to spend time with friends and compete together, consistently.

“This is my tribe,” Heidi Parkhurst from Cole Valley, Illinois said. “So a lot of us race together all the time. So, there’s a Quad City Triathlon Club, we have about 250 members in the club and so every race we go to, there’s multiple people that we know, and it’s, I would say, you know, your vibe is your tribe, so we have a great tribe here.”

“It’s a lot of fun,” Mark Theuerkauf from Bettendorf said. “I’ve done this race, probably eight or nine years and there’s a group of us who do it consistently and we do other races in the area so, it’s always great to come out here to see a lot of friends.”

Ty Coleman mentions these events are just a lot of fun and if anyone has ever thought about participating, they should give it a shot.

“For real, it’s just a lot of fun,” Coleman said. “Nobody’s judging you, every, like I said everybody is, is coming at it from different places in their lives and again, just trying to do the best they can and put their best foot forward.”

According to the city of Dewitt press release this event was led entirely by a dedicated group of community volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.