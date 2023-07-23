Man sentenced in connection to Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was sentenced Thursday to 48 years in prison in connection to a shooting in Galesburg from March of 2022.

Brandon Wilson will serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the shooting of Walter A. Brown, III at the Belle Isle Apartments on N. West St. in Galesburg. Wilson was identified as the shooter in the investigation, and was apprehended in Tazewell County later that evening.

Detectives and officers at the Galesburg Police Department secured Wilson’s Facebook account, collected physical evidence at the scene, and interviewed numerous witnesses. Wilson was ultimately charged with Attempt First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of Weapon by a Felon.

During a three-day trial in January, First Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley M. Worby presented testimony from the victim, other Belle Isle Apartment residents, multiple detectives and officers from Galesburg P.D., and a forensic scientist from the Illinois State Police Forensic Laboratory. The victim’s identification of Wilson as the shooter was corroborated by Wilson’s Facebook records and Wilson’s fingerprint found on a plate of pizza at the scene of the shooting. The jury returned a guilty verdict on all four charges, and found that Wilson personally discharged a firearm during commission of the offense—a 20-year sentencing enhancement.

Wilson was sentenced 28 years for attempt murder, plus the 20 year firearm enhancement. Wilson will serve 85% of the sentence with credit for 504 days already served.

