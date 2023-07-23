Moline cheerleading receives special award

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It might be summer break, but the Moline High School cheerleaders are hard at work perfecting their routines. The Maroons attended the Universal Cheerleaders Association summer camp and went up against some of the better teams in the region and country.

“We kind of went as a team, and we left as a family,” said Megan Ramirez, Moline’s head coach. “We did a lot of bonding and just had a really good time and worked really hard, so I’m very proud of them.”

“I could not believe it. Going into it, I was obviously a little nervous just because we are a new team and hadn’t bonded quite yet, but we came and immediately united as a team,” said Zoe Wanek, one of Moline’s All-American cheerleaders.

The camp included new cheers and dances daily for the team to learn.

Definitely, like, [we had] guts to try all of the new things that we did. Stunts, we had to do a lot of new stunts. Some of them were elite level,” said Ashlynn Benson, one of Moline’s All-American cheerleaders.

“Honestly, I feel like we persevere a lot, and we can get [a new routine] done in a day tops. If we really push, we can get it done in, like, three hours,” said Ashley Garcia-Villava, one of Moline’s All-American cheerleaders.

That perseverance paid off. Moline earned the ‘Spirit Banana,’ an award given to the best overall cheer team program. The award recipient is chosen by the Universal Cheerleaders Association staff.

“They’re really all just hard-working, good-hearted kids,” Ramirez said.

The cheerleaders are quick to recognize the person leading the program, Megan Ramirez, and her impact.

“She expects so much from us that we push ourselves to a higher extent than what we believe we can do in ourselves,” said Irelyn Ponder, one of Moline’s All-American cheerleaders.

The team’s motto for the year is simple: no limits.

“We’re really strong and have a good bond. We know how to lift each other up and just be there for each other always,” said Emily Finley, one of Moline’s All-American cheerleaders.

“The fact that we left with six All-Americans is pretty exciting, and I know we will have more in the future,” Ramirez said.

Moline’s All-American cheerleaders will have a chance to perform at various events, including the London New Year’s Day Parade, and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

