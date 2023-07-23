UFC Hall of Famer, Randy Couture, concluded his Quad Cities visit for his foundation by doing a meet and greet with fans

REYNOLDS, Ill. {KWQC} – UFC Hall of Famer, Randy Couture, concluded his weekend full of events benefiting his foundation, Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, benefiting combat veterans in need, with a meet and greet with fans.

Couture, a multi-time UFC Champion, actor, humanitarian, and former Army Sergeant spent his time in the Quad Cities for a fifth time raising money for his foundation. He teamed up with UFC Hall of Famer’s Pat Miletich, Jens Pulver and former UFC Champion and Hall of Famer, and Eldridge, Iowa native, Tim Sylvia on Friday night as they guest bartended at Riverside Grille in Bettendorf.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of MMA culture here in the Quad Cities with Miletich Fighting Systems and all the amazing athletes that have come out of this area, strong wrestling base here as well,” said Couture. “And there’s a strong military presence here with Rock Island Arsenal, and some of the historic things that you guys have going on here in the Quad Cities. So, it was a natural fit.”

On Saturday, Couture held a fund raiser by inviting the community on a motorcycle ride. Several bikes took to the street to ride alongside the UFC legend. Couture finished his weekend with a meet and greet at Dooder’s Bar in Reynolds, Illinois.

“The turnout this weekend has been amazing,” said Sylvia. “You know, a lot of great people, a lot of familiar faces, and hopefully we broke last year’s money hall. So, hopefully more money goes to the troops. That’s what it’s all about, really. Randy just jumped right in here, and doing this is great. I’m glad to see the Quad City support. You know, we didn’t have a big support system when we were fighting here. So, it’s good to see that. The support system here in the Quad Cities is bigger than Vegas. That’s awesome.”

Fans were able to shake hands and take a picture with the UFC legend. Gift baskets were raffled off and merchandise was for sale with all proceedings going to combat veterans in need.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.