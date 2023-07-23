Warm sunshine today, with triple digit heat ahead this week

Pop up thunderstorms possible over the next few days
Temps could surpass 100º by mid-week.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a fairly mild stretch of weather, we’ll see heat and humidity returning to our weather picture.  Look for warm sunshine, along with a pop up storm or two later this afternoon. Highs should reach the 80′s to near the 90 degree mark. Mostly sunny skies return Monday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, as the Storm Prediction Center has put us at a Level 1 risk. Our attention then turns to the rising heat and humidity, with temperatures in the 90′s, and heat index readings well into the triple digits. Off and on storm chances could be possible through the period.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and very warm. Pop up showers or storms possible by afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and warm overnight. Low: 69°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny, hot and a bit more humid.  A chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High: 91°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Storms end this evening, Triple digit heat and an active weather period ahead
Big HEAT still on tap for next week
