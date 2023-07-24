1 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Cedar County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT
CEDAR Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The driver of a semi-truck died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Cedar County.

Iowa State Police responded about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a crash on I-80 East near mile marker 259, according to a crash report. Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, West Branch Fire and West Liberty Fire and EMS assisted.

According to state police, a Cascadia semi-truck was eastbound and left the roadway for an unknown reason, the driver then overcorrected and rolled.

The driver was unrestrained and ejected from the semi-truck, state police said.

According to state police, the driver died at the scene and was taken to an area hospital.

