1 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Cedar County
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The driver of a semi-truck died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Cedar County.
Iowa State Police responded about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a crash on I-80 East near mile marker 259, according to a crash report. Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, West Branch Fire and West Liberty Fire and EMS assisted.
According to state police, a Cascadia semi-truck was eastbound and left the roadway for an unknown reason, the driver then overcorrected and rolled.
The driver was unrestrained and ejected from the semi-truck, state police said.
According to state police, the driver died at the scene and was taken to an area hospital.
