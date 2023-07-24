Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Mr. Chips "

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Sam Wiley from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control (QCPaws.org) visits PSL to introduce the audience to an adorable 10-week-old gray kitten named “Chips” or “Mr. Chips” who is looking for a forever home.

The shelter is hosting a volunteer orientation event on July 27. Individuals interested in getting on the list can email qcpaws@yahoo.com.

If you have questions about other animals (the shelter is FULL of dogs right now) and special adoption rates, you are advised to fill out an online application. and call with questions. Please stop in to visit, too.

Rock Island County Animal Care & Control or QCPaws.org is located at 4001 78th Avenue, Moline. The phone number is 309-558-DOGS (3647)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.