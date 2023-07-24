Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf brewery known for it’s many craft beers, like “’Tis But A Scratch”, “It’s A Trap”, and “That’s How You Get Ants” along with its retro and “nerdy atmosphere” that features a Star Wars theme, along with an interior that boasts graphics of musicians, shows, and other “nerdy” movies has announced that it will “likely be closing.”

Aaron and Stacey Ickes are the owners of Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf, 7563 State Street, and Monday in a Facebook post, they announced that their brewery will “likely be closing soon.”

The Facebook post stated the following.

“Hey there fellow nerds! It is with a heavy heart to announce that Nerdspeak will likely be closing soon. We truly enjoyed sharing our craft with each and every one of you as well as creating wonderful memories. Nerdspeak will continue to be open daily and have all of our scheduled events as long as possible, so please continue to show your support for our cherished business. We appreciate your patronage and hope you enjoyed spending time with us. Many thanks Aaron and Stacey. Stay tuned for an announcement on an event to ‘Save The Empire’!”

Nerdspeak announces "likely closing" in a Facebook post, Monday. (Nerdspeak Brewery)

During the breweries time open, Nerdspeak owners Stacy and Aaron Ickes welcomed guests to participate in a variety of events will sipping on their assortment of craft beers.

Just a few of those included activities like “Geek Trivia”, karaoke, yoga, paint and sip events, food trucks, and more.

To learn more about Nerdspeak, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.