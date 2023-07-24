Brock Harding and Owen Freeman ready to make impact for Iowa basketball team

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After winning a State Championship with the Moline basketball team this past March, Iowa freshman Brock Harding and Owen Freeman are hoping to make an impact for the Hawkeyes this upcoming basketball season.

“Me and Owen every level we’ve played at so far we’ve really won games and now we’re coming to a program that has maybe one of the winningest progam’s in the Big Ten so to come here and already have a taste of what winning feels like all the guys are coming here and giving that to us now and like this is what we do here, we win here as well so kind of knowing that those are the expectations, those are the standards and we have to keep that going” said Harding.

“It’s really good to have someone that you’re super close with there to go along with you for the journey just being someone that I can go to that I can talk to whenever I need it just is really good to have them as my brother” said Freeman.

Iowa will travel to France and Spain from August 5th-16th to play three games.

