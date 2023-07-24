Crow Creek Wildlife Area to close temporarily during construction project

A closure sign will be posted at the entrance to Crow Creek for the duration of the project.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A construction project at Crow Creek Wildlife Area, on the north edge of Davenport, will temporarily close access to the area while work is underway.

The project will begin in early to mid-August and will improve access to the lake, a media release from Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated. Work is expected to last a few weeks, weather permitting. A closure sign will be posted at the entrance to Crow Creek for the duration of the project.

