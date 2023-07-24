Dangerous heat expected through the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Today signals the beginning of a dramatic warming trend for the work week, with temperatures soaring well into the 90′s and heat index readings possibly topping the triple digits. There will also be a severe weather threat possible later this afternoon into this evening, with the Storm Prediction Center putting much of the region at a Level 1 or MARGINAL risk for isolated strong to severe storms. At this point, the main concerns will be damaging winds and hail. Conditions will remain mostly sunny and hot through the rest of the week, with occasional showers and thunderstorms possible each day. With heat index readings from 100 to possibly 110 degrees, we’ve issued a FIRST ALERT DAY from Tuesday through Thursday for extreme heat and excessive humidity each day from 10 a.m. until 8 a.m.

TODAY: Warm and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 91°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, some possibly strong to severe. Low: 70°. Wind: Becoming SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a possible thunderstorm. High: 93°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

