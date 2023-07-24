FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday-Thursday for Excessive Heat

Temperatures at or above 100º possible this week
By Cyle Dickens
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for all of the TV6 viewing area from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for dangerous heat and oppressive humidity.

A large dome of heat is expected to build into parts of the upper Midwest over the next several days, pushing temperatures well into the 90′s, and possibly as high as the 100-degree mark. These extreme temperatures, combined with increasing humidity could push heat index readings well into the triple digits—as high as 105 to 110 degrees.

Heat index values could surpass the 100º mark by Wednesday.
Remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Seek air conditioning when possible. Wear light weight, light colored clothing. Check on the elderly and children who can become vulnerable to this type of heat. Make sure pets have a cool place to stay and plenty of fresh water to drink. A list of cooling shelters will be shared on kwqc.com.

Forecast models show temperatures exceeding 100º on Thursday afternoon.
In addition to the extreme heat, we will be monitoring the potential for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next several days. This threat will be assessed day to day, as there is quite a bit of uncertainty on strength and coverage of storms.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

