LifeHouse Women’s Home and Second Chance Thift Shop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -LifeHouse provides females a residential setting within an environment beneficial to overcoming addiction problems through non-denominational Christian faith-based programming plus education in life skills.

Information about the LifeHouse Second Chance Thrift Shop, 600 East 5th Street, Suite C, Wilton, is also shared. The retail spot helps the women in recovery gain job skills.

For more information or to support the non-profit, visit the website at https://www.lifehouseranch.org/, call 563-732-3040 or email info@lifehouseranch.org.

