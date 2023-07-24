Man pleads guilty in 2020 Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a Galesburg shooting in April 2020 on North Pearl Street.

Christopher Babers pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. He faces up to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and he will be required to serve 85% of any imposed sentence.

Galesburg police responded on April 30, 2020, to the shooting, according to a media release from Jeremy Karlin, Knox County States Attorney. Officers found spent cartridges and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Knox County deputies arrested Babers about 30 minutes after the shooting, in Abingdon while he was driving a vehicle that matched the description provided by the witnesses, Karlin said. During a search of the car, a 9mm handgun was found under the driver’s seat, which was still warm to the touch. Deputies also found a 9mm bullet in Babers’ pocket.

According to the state’s attorney, the Illinois State Police Forensic team conducted a ballistic analysis and determined the seized gun was the one used at the crime scene by comparing the recovered cartridges with test shots fired using the seized firearm.

The delay, in this case, was a result of Babers’ failure to appear at previous court dates, Karlin said.

Barber is set for a sentencing hearing in October 2023, court records show.

