Man pleads guilty in 2020 Galesburg shooting

Christopher Babers pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. He faces up to 15 years...
Christopher Babers pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. He faces up to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and he will be required to serve 85% of any imposed sentence.(Knox County State's Attorney)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a Galesburg shooting in April 2020 on North Pearl Street.

Christopher Babers pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. He faces up to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and he will be required to serve 85% of any imposed sentence.

Galesburg police responded on April 30, 2020, to the shooting, according to a media release from Jeremy Karlin, Knox County States Attorney. Officers found spent cartridges and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Knox County deputies arrested Babers about 30 minutes after the shooting, in Abingdon while he was driving a vehicle that matched the description provided by the witnesses, Karlin said. During a search of the car, a 9mm handgun was found under the driver’s seat, which was still warm to the touch. Deputies also found a 9mm bullet in Babers’ pocket.

According to the state’s attorney, the Illinois State Police Forensic team conducted a ballistic analysis and determined the seized gun was the one used at the crime scene by comparing the recovered cartridges with test shots fired using the seized firearm.

The delay, in this case, was a result of Babers’ failure to appear at previous court dates, Karlin said.

Barber is set for a sentencing hearing in October 2023, court records show.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Michael “Hoogie” Hoogerwerf won a $1 million Mega Millions® prize.
Davenport man wins $1 Million Mega Millions prize

Latest News

A closure sign will be posted at the entrance to Crow Creek for the duration of the project.
Crow Creek Wildlife Area to close temporarily during construction project
George Wesley Bishop II, 44, has been found guilty of child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.
Muscatine man found guilty in child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation case
Red Cross officials say, it’s important to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat...
Red Cross offers safety tips for staying safe in excessive summer heat
First Alert Day for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday and Thursday for Excessive Heat