Muscatine man found guilty in child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation case

George Wesley Bishop II, 44, has been found guilty of child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.
George Wesley Bishop II, 44, has been found guilty of child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man, charged in a child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation case has been found guilty.

George W. Bishop II, 44, appeared before District Court Judge Tom Riedel in Muscatine County District Court for a bench trial, according to a media release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office. Bishop was found guilty of one count of second-degree sex abuse, a class B felony, three counts of sex abuse in the third degree, a class C felony, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony.

Bishop will be sentenced on Sept. 22 in Muscatine County District Court, the media release stated. Bishop faces up to 85 years in prison.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Iowa Department of Human Services, Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Criminalistics Laboratory.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Michael “Hoogie” Hoogerwerf won a $1 million Mega Millions® prize.
Davenport man wins $1 Million Mega Millions prize

Latest News

A closure sign will be posted at the entrance to Crow Creek for the duration of the project.
Crow Creek Wildlife Area to close temporarily during construction project
Red Cross officials say, it’s important to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat...
Red Cross offers safety tips for staying safe in excessive summer heat
First Alert Day for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday and Thursday for Excessive Heat
First Alert Forecast: Summer heat and humidity returns