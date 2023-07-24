Muscatine man found guilty in child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation case

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man, charged in a child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation case has been found guilty.

George W. Bishop II, 44, appeared before District Court Judge Tom Riedel in Muscatine County District Court for a bench trial, according to a media release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office. Bishop was found guilty of one count of second-degree sex abuse, a class B felony, three counts of sex abuse in the third degree, a class C felony, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony.

Bishop will be sentenced on Sept. 22 in Muscatine County District Court, the media release stated. Bishop faces up to 85 years in prison.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Iowa Department of Human Services, Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations Criminalistics Laboratory.

