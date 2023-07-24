DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -2023 marks the 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. This historic out-and-back race through downtown Davenport is for both runners and walkers. The 7-mile course starts at the base of Brady Street Hill and is lined with live bands and cheering crowds.

KWQC-TV6 will be providing pre-race coverage starting at 7:30 a.m. as well as all the exciting details of the road race starting at 8 a.m. to be hosted by Kevin Phelps and Toni Reavis.

