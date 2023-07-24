Red Cross offers safety tips for staying safe in excessive summer heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The American Red Cross is offering safety tips as the QCA is seeing soaring temperatures which could pose danger to those who are outside for too long.

Red Cross officials say, it’s important to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

According to the Red Cross, several ways to stay safe from the heat include:

Never leaving children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding drinks with caffeine or alcohol

Checking on family, friends and neighbors who don’t have air conditioning, especially those who spend much of their time alone

Seeking relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, and malls

Avoiding extreme temperature changes

Wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Staying indoors and avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day

Postponing outdoor games and activities

Taking frequent breaks and using a buddy system when working outdoors

Checking on animals frequently to ensure they’re not suffering from the heat

If you think someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion like cool, moist or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, or weakness, Red Cross officials say to move them to a cooler place, loosen tight clothing, spray the person with water or apply a cool towel to the skin, and fan the person. If they are conscious, give them small amounts of water to drink, slowly.

If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911, Red Cross officials concluded.

For additional information visit Redcross.org/Illinois.

