Renovated Rock Island Arsenal Museum welcomes visitors

Renovated Rock Island Arsenal Museum welcomes visitors
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -After a closure of more than three years for extensive renovations, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum celebrated its grand re-opening late last month.

The museum had not been renovated in over 80 years and the goal was to present the exhibits and artifacts to tell a more relevant story centered on the local community’s very important and pivotal role in national defense and global impacts.

Patrick Allie, museum director, discusses the facility and its facelift alongside why residents and visitors alike should visit. Its hours of operation (with free admission) are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The RIA Museum, like all Army museums, falls under the Army Museum Enterprise which is an integral part of the U.S. Army Center of Military History, that oversees 30 museums in the U.S., Germany and South Korea. The museum originally opened on July 4, 1905, and is the second oldest in the U.S. Army.

For more information, visit the museum online at https://arsenalhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 309-782-5021.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a body was found about 9 p.m. The boater was identified as 48-year-old Michael...
Police identify man found after boating accident
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
Michael “Hoogie” Hoogerwerf won a $1 million Mega Millions® prize.
Davenport man wins $1 Million Mega Millions prize

Latest News

Christopher Babers pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. He faces up to 15 years...
Man pleads guilty in 2020 Galesburg shooting
Quad City Times Bix 7
Quad City Times Bix 7
Quad City Times Bix 7
Quad City Times Bix 7
Positive news headlines for July 2023 including details about a 9-yr-old Davenport boy...
What’s the Good News for July 2023?
Positive news headlines for July 2023 including details about a 9-yr-old Davenport boy...
What's the Good News for July 2023?