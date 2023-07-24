Renovated Rock Island Arsenal Museum welcomes visitors

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -After a closure of more than three years for extensive renovations, the Rock Island Arsenal Museum celebrated its grand re-opening late last month.

The museum had not been renovated in over 80 years and the goal was to present the exhibits and artifacts to tell a more relevant story centered on the local community’s very important and pivotal role in national defense and global impacts.

Patrick Allie, museum director, discusses the facility and its facelift alongside why residents and visitors alike should visit. Its hours of operation (with free admission) are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The RIA Museum, like all Army museums, falls under the Army Museum Enterprise which is an integral part of the U.S. Army Center of Military History, that oversees 30 museums in the U.S., Germany and South Korea. The museum originally opened on July 4, 1905, and is the second oldest in the U.S. Army.

For more information, visit the museum online at https://arsenalhistoricalsociety.org/ or call 309-782-5021.

