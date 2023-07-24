Suit You

Suit You
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whether the need is a rental (like a tuxedo) for a special occasion, a suit for work, a custom-tailored ensemble, or just something to wear for other occasions, Suit You can provide the service needed and it will be handled by an expert with a long history in the menswear business.

Suit You is locally owned and operated at 4401 11th Street, Rock Island.

For more information or to schedule a visit, visit the business online at https://www.suit-you.com/ or call 309-402-0206.

