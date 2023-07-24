ViolaBoyz have a passion for bringing excitement to local fairs

Published: Jul. 24, 2023
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - Fair season is in full swing and some of those nightly Grandstand events feature heavy-hitting, pedal-to-the-metal action.

The people behind a lot of that excitement come from the small Illinois town of Viola.

The ViolaBoyz Demo Promoters is a business that operates right out of Viola. Still, you may have also seen them at local fairs, including Henry County, Warren County, Rock Island County, and DeWitt.

The ViolaBoyz travel all over the Quad Cities area promoting events at fairs, carnivals, and other towns for those hoping to watch some heart-pounding action.

You can catch the ViolaBoyz in their backyard when they aren’t traveling the area. Every Friday evening in Viola until October, the group holds racetrack events.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page.

