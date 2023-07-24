What’s the Good News for July 2023?

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s always refreshing to punctuate the 24/7 news cycle with some positive local stories.

Sean Leary from QuadCities.com offers a monthly rundown of interesting and upbeat news items and events going on in the region.

So, what’s the good news for July 2023? The following stories are highlighted:

  • Quad City Strikers go to national competition
  • Davenport Central student, Croix Baker, to go to national theater competition
  • Davenport 9-year-old, Knox “Fort Knox” Reaves, advances to BMX Team USA to compete in World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland
  • Sudlow students win third place in national yearbook contest
  • Davenport West begins groundbreaking on new athletic facilities
  • Quad Cities Community Foundation launching new center for nonprofit excellence
  • Moline Public Library removes late fees
  • Vera French opening second facility For mental health In Bettendorf
  • LeClaire Library receives acccreditation honor

