DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s always refreshing to punctuate the 24/7 news cycle with some positive local stories.

Sean Leary from QuadCities.com offers a monthly rundown of interesting and upbeat news items and events going on in the region.

So, what’s the good news for July 2023? The following stories are highlighted:

Quad City Strikers go to national competition

Davenport Central student, Croix Baker, to go to national theater competition

Davenport 9-year-old, Knox “Fort Knox” Reaves, advances to BMX Team USA to compete in World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland

Sudlow students win third place in national yearbook contest

Davenport West begins groundbreaking on new athletic facilities

Quad Cities Community Foundation launching new center for nonprofit excellence

Moline Public Library removes late fees

Vera French opening second facility For mental health In Bettendorf

LeClaire Library receives acccreditation honor

