What’s the Good News for July 2023?
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s always refreshing to punctuate the 24/7 news cycle with some positive local stories.
Sean Leary from QuadCities.com offers a monthly rundown of interesting and upbeat news items and events going on in the region.
So, what’s the good news for July 2023? The following stories are highlighted:
- Quad City Strikers go to national competition
- Davenport Central student, Croix Baker, to go to national theater competition
- Davenport 9-year-old, Knox “Fort Knox” Reaves, advances to BMX Team USA to compete in World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland
- Sudlow students win third place in national yearbook contest
- Davenport West begins groundbreaking on new athletic facilities
- Quad Cities Community Foundation launching new center for nonprofit excellence
- Moline Public Library removes late fees
- Vera French opening second facility For mental health In Bettendorf
- LeClaire Library receives acccreditation honor
