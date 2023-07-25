14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and hit a culvert and several fence posts.(WPTA)
By Rob Masson and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed in a fiery ATV crash in Louisiana, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said deputies responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and hit a culvert and several fence posts.

Officials said the ATV burst into flames and trapped the 14-year-old beneath it.

Travis said the teen’s mother tried to pull her son from the wreckage but was unsuccessful. She was severely burned and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her son died at the scene.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old was also severely injured and taken to the hospital for surgery before being transferred to a children’s hospital.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Michael “Hoogie” Hoogerwerf won a $1 million Mega Millions® prize.
Davenport man wins $1 Million Mega Millions prize
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian border

Latest News

Cher is launching a new gelato company.
Cher launches gelato company Cherlato
FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth,...
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
First Alert Day for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday and Thursday for Excessive Heat
Excessive heat moves in Wednesday with heat index 100°-105°+
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
Judge blocks Biden administration’s policy limiting asylum for migrants but delays enforcement