Bix week has arrived, details you need to know

Bix week has arrived and the 49th running of the Quad City Times Bix 7 is Saturday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Leading up to Saturday’s race there are also several other events taking place, including the annual Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints on Thursday, followed by the Arconic Jr. Bix, Friday evening, and finally, Saturday’s race that begins at 8 a.m.

Race organizers say those interested in taking part in the Bix on Saturday still have until Friday to register.

“You can sign up until 9 p.m. at the expo, you can sign up until midnight, online, Friday. Although we prefer you do it a little sooner,” Michelle Juehring, Bix 7 Race Director said. “And I know people are thinking about ‘do I want to do it this year?’ ‘It might be kind of hot’, well, you know what, seven miles or two, just decide race morning. In person or virtual. We have options.”

Bix officials also say that they’ve been consulting with health experts and the City of Davenport about safety for this week’s festivities with this week’s heat wave, and extra precautions will be in place.

“What we are doing is providing more than adequate amounts of re-hydration,” Juehring said. ‘We’ve got electrolytes, we’ve got water, we’ve got ice. We’re doing the things that we’ve always done every year that we’ve had a race, just a little bit more on top.”

Juehring added that the medical team is ready and that the race is going to be a fun, safe and exciting race.

