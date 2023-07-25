Dangerous heat will continue through the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll add some summer sizzle to the forecast over the next several days, as temperatures soar well into the 90′s. Increasing humidity will also play a role, boosting heat index readings into the triple digits. This could mean potentially dangerous conditions across the region, and so a FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for both Wednesday and Thursday for extreme heat as temperatures could hit the 100 degree mark in some locations.

Some instability in the atmosphere could produce a few chances for showers and thunderstorms during the period, some of which could become strong. Conditions become a bit milder (relatively speaking) and less humid heading through the weekend into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°. Heat index: 97°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight with a few passing clouds. Low: 77°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers and thunderstorms, followed by mostly sunny, hot and humid weather. High: 97°. Heat index: 105°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

