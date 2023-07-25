Davenport Police respond to weekend shots fired at McDonalds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to a shots fired incident with a victim at a McDonalds over the weekend.

According to a statement from DPD, on Saturday at approximately 9:06 p.m., DPD responded to McDonalds, 7522 Northwest Boulevard, in reference to a shots fired report with a victim.

Police said two adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and no other injuries were reported.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

