Davenport Police respond to weekend shots fired at McDonalds

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to a shots fired incident with a victim at a McDonalds over the weekend.

According to a statement from DPD, on Saturday at approximately 9:06 p.m., DPD responded to McDonalds, 7522 Northwest Boulevard, in reference to a shots fired report with a victim.

Police said two adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and no other injuries were reported.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

