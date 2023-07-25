Dutch miller to present “History of Groningen” in Fulton July 31

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) -Volunteer millers will host “The History of Groningen” on July 31 at 6 p.m. at Fulton’s Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Avenue, Fulton, across from the authentic Dutch windmill.

The city of Fulton has a rich, Dutch heritage. Many of the immigrants that settled in Fulton have Groningen roots.

Program presenter, Johan van Dijk, a miller and miller trainer, was raised in and is a current resident of Groningen. His program is free to attend.

van Dijk will also be giving a cooking demonstration at 11:30 a.m. on July 31 at the Windmill Cultural Center. The cost to attend the cooking demo is $20 and attendees must pre-register.

The evening presentation is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 563-249-6115.

