FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday through Friday for Excessive Heat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for all of the TV6 viewing area from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for dangerous heat and oppressive humidity.

A large dome of heat is expected to build into parts of the upper Midwest over the next several days, pushing temperatures well into the 90′s, and possibly into the lower 100s. These extreme temperatures, combined with increasing humidity with dew points in the 60s and 70s, could push heat index readings (the “feels-like” temperature) between 100° to 110°.

More heat and humidity to come (KWQC)

Remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Limit your time outdoors. Seek air conditioning when possible. Wear light weight, light colored clothing. Check on the elderly and children who can become vulnerable to this type of heat. Make sure pets have a cool place to stay and plenty of fresh water to drink. A list of cooling shelters will be shared on kwqc.com.

Stay safe in the heat and humidity. (KWQC)

In addition to the extreme heat, we will be monitoring the potential for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next several days. This threat will be assessed day to day, as there is quite a bit of uncertainty on strength and coverage of storms.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.