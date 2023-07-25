Getting ready for ‘BIXBRAI’ weekend
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dave Herrell, CEO and president of Visit Quad Cities, prepares the audience for how to participate and enjoy festivities associated when the Bix 7 and RAGBRAI collide (figuratively speaking) in Davenport from July 28-29, 2023.
For full details about the upcoming BIXBRAI celebration, visit https://www.davenportragbrai.com/community/community
