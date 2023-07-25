Getting ready for ‘BIXBRAI’ weekend

Getting ready for BIXBRAI weekend
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dave Herrell, CEO and president of Visit Quad Cities, prepares the audience for how to participate and enjoy festivities associated when the Bix 7 and RAGBRAI collide (figuratively speaking) in Davenport from July 28-29, 2023.

For full details about the upcoming BIXBRAI celebration, visit https://www.davenportragbrai.com/community/community

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Rock Island heavy police presence and crime scene tape.
1 killed, 2 injured in Rock Island shooting
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
Michael “Hoogie” Hoogerwerf won a $1 million Mega Millions® prize.
Davenport man wins $1 Million Mega Millions prize
A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa takes on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on...
92-year-old man drives his motorcycle from Iowa to Canadian border

Latest News

BIXBRAI weekend July 28-29, 2023
Getting ready for BIXBRAI weekend
The different signs and symptoms of different heat illness.
Signs of heat illness: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke
Signs of heat illness: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke
Heat Index could be as high as 110°
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday through Friday for Excessive Heat