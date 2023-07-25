Hollywood filmmakers bringing new movie theater to Davenport

Two Quad Cities native Hollywood filmmakers are building a new movie theater in downtown Davenport, The Last Picture House.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Hollywood filmmakers from the Quad Cities are building a new movie theater in downtown Davenport. It comes as an already-established theater chain closes its doors.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are both from Bettendorf but spend most of their time in Los Angeles as filmmakers. The closing of the Regal movie theater in Moline has led to some concern about the strength of the traditional movie theater industry.

After a big opening weekend at the box office for movies such as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” Scott is optimistic and inspired.

“It feels like there is an appetite that people still want to be watching a movie on the big screen with a community,” Scott said.

Scott is partnered with fellow filmmaker and Bettendorf grad, Bryan Woods. They broke ground on a new movie theater named “The Last Picture House” back in April in downtown Davenport. They hope it becomes a place for moviegoers of all ages and a place for people to come together as a community.

“One thing we’re really excited about with The Last Picture House is it’s a movie theater catered towards the community,” Scott said, “It’s owned by people that live in the Quad Cities, including myself.”

The theater will include two full-service bars, a social lounge, two primary screens with balcony seating, and a rooftop with a screen to watch classic movies during warm seasons.

“Yes, you can watch movies at home but there is a key element about experiencing an emotion or a fear on the big screen with 150 of your fellow Quad Citizens,” Scott said.

The movie theater is on track to be completed and opened by this fall.

