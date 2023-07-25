Meet TV6′s Matt Christiansen

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally.

Matt Christiansen joined the team back in December, 2022, and has become the Investigative Reporter on staff. Before he joined TV6, he was in journalism with the Quad City Times.

Learn more about his background, hobbies, personal life, and more during the interview. His email address is Matthew.Christiansen@kwqc.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.