Mercer Co. Coroner identifies 2 killed in Viola crash

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Coroner identified the two people who died after crashing into a home in Viola.

The Coroner identified the two as 21-year-old Margarita Meza and 22-year-old Christian Cortez-Rogel, both of Monmouth.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, about 4 a.m. on July 22, a vehicle hit a home near Route 67 and State Highway 17 which resulted in a fire that caused significant damage.

Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. The occupants of the home were uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.