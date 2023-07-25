DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - See the 49th running of The Quad City Times Bix 7 course from the air.

The runners will start at 4th and Brady. Then they will head up Brady St, which is a 7-9% grade for about a third of a mile.

Once up the hill, the course will continue onto Kirkwood Blvd heading east, it’s relatively flat until runners reach Bridge Ave.

Down the hill, race-goers will twist their way to The Village of East Davenport.

At Jersey Ridge and Kirkwood, they will take a left for a block then veer right on Middle Road.

Runners should be prepared for the steep hill on McClellan.

After going through their neighborhood, a turn-around will send runners back to where they came from.

Heading to the homestretch after coming down Brady hill, runners will go to 3rd St.

Crossing the finish line, participants will have a post-race party to look forward to.

The course itself will have the race starting at the intersection of Brady & 4th streets and goes up Brady Street Hill, turns right onto Bix (Kirkwood Boulevard), turns up Jersey Ridge Road, turn right onto Middle Road, turn right onto McClellan Boulevard to a turnaround at River Drive. (kwqc, quad city times bix 7)

